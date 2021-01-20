AJ Dillon practicing Wednesday

Getty Images

Packers running back AJ Dillon‘s outlook for playing in the NFC Championship Game is looking better on Wednesday.

Dillon left last Saturday’s win over the Rams with a quad injury and head coach Matt LaFleur said early this week that he was hopeful about Dillon’s chances of being in the lineup. That feeling is likely even stronger now.

Reporters at Wednesday’s practice said that Dillon was taking part in the portion of the session open to the media.

Dillon had six carries for 27 yards before getting hurt against Los Angeles. The second-round pick had 46 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.