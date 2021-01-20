Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes took all the snaps in practice and feels good

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be well on his way to returning to the field for the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Browns with a concussion and also suffered a foot injury. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid said today that Mahomes was on the practice field, looking and feeling good.

“He looked good, he is in the protocol, so there’s only certain things he can do, and it’s a limited basis, but today is a limited practice so this fit right into what he can do. But he took all the snaps and feels good. We just have to follow this protocol as closely as we possibly can,” Reid said.

Mahomes was replaced by Chad Henne after his injury on Sunday, and Henne would go again this week if Mahomes can’t. But the indications are positive that Mahomes will be on the field against the Bills on Sunday.