Antonio Brown did not participate in Wednesday walk-through

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said it was too early to tell if wide receiver Antonio Brown will be able to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with his knee injury.

Though Tampa Bay held only a walk-through on Wednesday, the club listed Brown as a non-participant on the estimate for a full practice.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/not injury related) was the only other Tampa Bay player who did not participate.

Mike Evans (knee), Chris Godwin (quad), Ronald Jones (quad/finger), Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad/ankle), and Jordan Whitehead (knee) were all limited.

Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) and Ali Marpet (pectoral) were both full.