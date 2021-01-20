Bills running back Zack Moss posts photo after surgery to address ankle injury

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss posted a photo on Twitter of his injured left ankle in a knee-length dressing after surgery on Tuesday.

“Fresh out!” Moss wrote on the photo. “I’ll never doubt God, I know he’s written greatness for me in my life! Road to recovery. Year 2 I’ll see you soon.”

While it wasn’t immediately clear whether Moss would need surgery to address the damage, it’s now clear a decision was made to get the injury fixed. Moss was injured in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ Wild Card victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Moss rushed for 481 yards on 112 carries for the Bills this year during his rookie season.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the surgery for Moss was a TightRope procedure, which is used to surgically address high-ankle sprains. The surgery is considering a minor one with Moss expected to be able to fully participate in offseason work and be ready for the start of training camp.