Brad Holmes says Lions will retool, not rebuild

Brad Holmes was hired as the Lions' new General Manager this month and organizations rarely make changes in that role when things have been going well.

The Lions are no exception. They went 14-33-1 over the last three seasons and the lack of success under former G.M. Bob Quinn would seem to leave Holmes with a lot of work to do in order to push the team in the right direction.

Holmes didn’t focus on long-term plans at his introductory press conference, however. Holmes said his “approach is to make sure that we can put the most competitive team possible team out there on the field in 2021” and that is why he’s talking about retooling rather than rebuilding.

“Please don’t get mad at me if like I don’t use the word rebuild, if I just continue to pivot towards retool,” Holmes said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “But I do think that there are some building blocks on this defense currently. Obviously we will address that side of the ball just like we’ll address the offensive side of the ball. There’s no area we won’t work to improve in. But I do think that there are some good, young, talented pieces that are still in their phase of developing. I do think that there’s some veterans that have brought good production to the table. So I would definitely say definitely going to retool in some areas. But there are some building blocks there.”

Whatever words Holmes and the Lions want to use, their actions will do more to define the plan in Detroit. If their moves skew toward piling up young players and draft assets, the horizon will be further away than if they hold onto veterans at the core of the roster.