Bruce Arians says Vita Vea is looking good

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians sounds optimistic about defensive lineman Vita Vea contributing in the NFC Championship Game.

Vea hasn’t played since suffering what was termed a season-ending broken leg in October. But the Bucs activated him off injured reserve this week, and Arians said today that he has seen Vea running well recently, although he didn’t do anything noteworthy at today’s practice.

“He walked real good, because that’s all we did. We had a walk-through,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I watched him run the last few weeks to get in shape and he looked good.”

Vea is one of the Buccaneers’ best defensive players when healthy, and getting him back now would be a nice boost for the Bucs’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl.