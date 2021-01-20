Bruce Arians: Too early to tell if Antonio Brown can play

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown avoided a major knee injury, but the team doesn’t know if he’ll be able to play in Green Bay this Sunday.

The report that passed on the good news from tests on Brown’s knee also said that he’d be considered day-to-day heading into the game. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that was the case on Wednesday and said that it was too early to tell if he’ll be able to play.

Brown was not spotted by reporters during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, although they noted it was essentially a walkthrough with more work expected to happen the next two days.

Brown had one catch for 10 yards last Sunday and 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.