Bruce Arians: “You start thinking about the Super Bowl, you’ll get your ass beat”

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is reminding his players to take things one game at a time, but he’s putting a typical Arians spin on that coaching cliche.

Asked today about the Super Bowl, Arians shut down any talk of that game and said his team’s entire focus has to be on Sunday’s game in Green Bay.

“We don’t play that game this week. That’s the message to everybody. We play the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. You start thinking about the Super Bowl, you’ll get your ass beat and you’ll be packing your bags on Monday,” Arians said.

Arians hopes his team has no bags to pack and will be playing in the Super Bowl in Tampa. But first there’s business at hand in Green Bay.