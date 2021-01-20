Buccaneers activate Kevin Minter off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Tampa Bay has restored some of its depth at linebacker, activating Kevin Minter off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Minter went on the list on Jan. 11, missing the Buccaneers’ victory over the Saints last week. Minter usually contributes on special teams, but started the Week 17 matchup with Atlanta and the wild-card win over Washington while linebacker Devin White was on the COVID-19 list.

The Buccaneers now have all players off the COVID-19 list as they prepare for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Packers.