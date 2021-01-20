Chiefs change injury report, list Patrick Mahomes as limited

Getty Images

When the Chiefs first released their Wednesday injury report, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed as a full participant in practice.

Mahomes is no longer listed as a full participant. The team changed the report and Mahomes is now listed as a limited participant.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the practice session that Mahomes “took all the snaps and feels good,” but also noted that he was still operating under the guidelines of the concussion protocol. Mahomes is also listed with a toe injury.

Either listing is a step in the right direction when it comes to Mahomes playing against the Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game as it pushes him toward being cleared from the protocol, but he hasn’t moved quite as far as the Chiefs initially made it seem on Wednesday.