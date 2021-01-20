Chiefs list Patrick Mahomes as full practice participant

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered a positive review of quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ practice work on Wednesday and the release of the team’s injury report brought more good news about Mahomes’ status.

Reid said that there were only certain things that Mahomes could do because he was in the concussion protocol, but the team listed him as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Mahomes is listed with a toe injury in addition to the concussion.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot), and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) were limited participants. Edwards-Helaire and Watkins did not play against the Browns last Sunday.

Linebacker Willie Gay (ankle) was the only Chiefs player out of practice entirely.