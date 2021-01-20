Cowboys expected to hire Aden Durde, elevate Harold Nash

Getty Images

The Cowboys continue to make changes to their coaching staff only one year after they hired Mike McCarthy as head coach.

After firing Jim Tomsula, the Cowboys are expected to hire Aden Durde as defensive line coach, Nick Eatman of the team website reports. Durde spent three seasons in Atlanta with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Durde, who was in the Cowboys’ minority fellowship program in 2014-15, served as Atlanta’s outside linebackers coach last season.

The Cowboys hired Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach last week. He replaces Maurice Linguist, who has found a new job as co-defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan.

Changes were expected after Dallas set a franchise record by allowing 473 points last season. The Cowboys moved on from defensive coordinator Mike Nolan immediately after the season ended.

The Cowboys also are expected to elevate Harold Nash Jr. to head strength and conditioning coach, according to Eatman.

Nash oversaw the position after Markus Paul died unexpectedly the week of the team’s Thanksgiving Day game.

Nash has 16 years of NFL experience, including seven years as a head strength coach. He held that position in New England from 2011-15 and then in Detroit from 2016-18.