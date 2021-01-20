Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers deserves another Super Bowl

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV, which cemented his status among the game’s elite quarterbacks.

But that Super Bowl was a decade ago. Depending on who you talk to, that might have an effect on how Rodgers’ legacy is perceived.

That’s part of why wide receiver Davante Adams wants to win Sunday’s NFC Championship against the Buccaneers, and defeat whoever comes out of the AFC in Super Bowl LV.

“I think we all want it as equally for ourselves, which ends up getting Aaron one in the end. But he definitely deserves it,” Adams said Wednesday, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It’s a tough thing, because you look at Brady, and everybody wants to make that comparison forever. So it’s basically turned into a quarterback stat, a Super Bowl. So if that’s what it’s going to be, then obviously we’re going to put as much as we can in ourselves to help him get there. And ultimately will relieve him of the Super Bowl being the one thing that’s keeping him from being the GOAT. Because in my mind, he’s the GOAT regardless of how many Super Bowls are won. But just for the world, just to shut them up, I guess we can go out there and get one for him.”

Rodgers is unlikely to get to Tom Brady‘s six Super Bowl rings. But winning another MVP and another Super Bowl would bolster the argument that Rodgers is among the best of all time.