Doug Pederson “leaning toward taking the next year off”

Getty Images

The Eagles are reportedly searching far and wide for their next head coach.

Their previous one is apparently going to take some time away from the spotlight.

Doug Pederson said Tuesday night that he’s “leaning toward taking the next year off and preparing for [the] next season,” via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Though Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said after firing Pederson that the coach may have another job within a week, Pederson has not been reportedly connected to Houston — the only remaining head coaching opening aside from Philadelphia.

Pederson did, however, speak with the Seahawks about potentially becoming their offensive coordinator. Nothing has materialized from the team on that front.

If Pederson does choose to sit out 2021, he’s likely to be a hot candidate for the 2022 coaching cycle. It wasn’t that long ago he was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII.