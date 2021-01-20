Drew Brees’ wife says he played the entire year with shoulder, foot injuries

Getty Images

Drew Brees‘ wife says he was playing hurt all season, with multiple injuries.

Brittany Brees posted a social media message that said Drew Brees had serious foot and shoulder injuries, and not just the cracked ribs and punctured lung that caused him to miss four games during the season.

“The fact that you played this entire year with a torn rotator cuff, torn fascia in your foot,” she wrote, via NoLa.com.

The torn rotator cuff was never reported during the season, although Brees did appear on the Saints’ official injury report with a right shoulder injury in Weeks 8-10. Brees appeared to be struggling to put a lot of zip on his passes as the season went on, and a rotator cuff injury could be to blame.

The Saints never disclosed any foot injury for Brees on any of the team’s injury reports.

Brees is reportedly planning to retire this offseason, although he hasn’t announced his plans. Playing through injuries may have hastened his desire to walk away.