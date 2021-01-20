Jay Rodgers leaving Bears, joining Chargers

Getty Images

Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers is leaving to join Brandon Staley’s staff in Los Angeles, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rodgers worked with Staley on the Bears’ staff in 2017-18 when Staley coached the team’s outside linebackers.

The Bears already were looking for a replacement for defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who retired, and Rodgers was considered an internal candidate.

Rodgers joined the Bears in 2015, following John Fox from the Broncos. His brother, Jeff, was the Bears’ special teams coach from 2015-17. Jeff Rodgers now is an assistant with the Cardinals.

Jay Rodgers coached for the Broncos from 2009-14, his first NFL stop.