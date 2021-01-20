John Harbaugh: A big, physical receiver would be awesome for us

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is “totally certain” that the team will sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal, but there’s still uncertainty about Jackson’s long-term future as a passer.

The Ravens had the 32nd-ranked passing offense in the league this season and falling short in that area has helped cause their playoff losses the last three seasons. Wide receiver Marquise Brown noted recently that “even with our great rushing attack,” the Ravens need more balance on offense next season.

Jackson’s improvement is one part of the puzzle. Another would be adding to the team’s receiving corps and Harbaugh said on Wendesday that he’d be up for adding some size to the group.

“It depends on who you are going to get and what’s the cost and whether he wants to be here,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “I think a big, physical receiver would be awesome for us. We can use anybody who is talented and good.”

Cost will come into play at edge rusher as well. Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, and three others are headed for free agency and balancing needs with available cap space will force General Manager Eric DeCosta to make some tough calls this offseason.