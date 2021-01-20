John Harbaugh not apologizing for Ravens’ run-first offense

Getty Images

Ravens receivers Willie Snead and Marquise Brown have suggested they will spend this offseason with Lamar Jackson trying to find some balance to their offense.

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing yards, while ranking last in passing yards. The 2006 Falcons with Michael Vick were the last team to have that kind of unbalance.

Coach John Harbaugh, though, defiantly said Wednesday he is “not apologizing” for the team’s style of offense.

“The reason why I’m strong on this is because it goes back to the same criticism we’ve heard the last three years about not being the type of an offense or the type of a quarterback that some people want to see,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “They’re just going to have to live with it, because Lamar Jackson has won a lot of football games here and our offense has won us a lot of football games here and we’re not apologizing for that for one second.”

Harbaugh explained away the lack of passing yards — 2,739 for the season — and lack of attempts — an NFL-low 406 — as a function of building “the best run offense in the history of football the last two years.”

The Ravens finished seventh in scoring this season, averaging 29.3 points per game.

“We’re going to improve it, no question about it,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to go to work to be more precise, more efficient and better at what we do. We’ll leave the criticism to the critics. When they’re ready to coordinate their offense and put their product on the field, I’ll be looking forward to competing against it.”

Harbaugh has no question the Ravens will get Jackson signed to a long-term extension, too. Jackson just finished his third season, which makes him eligible for a new deal.