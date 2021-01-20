John Harbaugh “totally certain” Ravens will sign Lamar Jackson to long-term deal

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed his third NFL season, which makes him eligible to sign a new contract with the team. Coach John Harbaugh has no doubt that will happen.

But Harbaugh isn’t sure when it will happen. He said today that he and General Manager Eric DeCosta have discussed Jackson’s long-term future in Baltimore and they’re on the same page about it, but there’s still work to do to get it done.

“Eric and I have talked about that and other contracts, so I’m very confident that Eric and those guys will do a great job,” Harbaugh said. “Absolutely, we want Lamar to sign a long-term deal and be with us. I’m totally certain that’s going to happen. When it happens, that’s the details. That’s what we’ve got to figure out.”

Last year two quarterbacks heading into their fourth seasons, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, signed long-term deals. Mahomes’ deal, despite its eye-popping half-billion-dollar price tag, was a great one for the Chiefs, as it locked in a generational talent for the rest of his prime. Watson’s deal is one that he may already regret signing, as he and the team are decidedly not on the same page about the direction of the franchise.

The Ravens are optimistic they can get a deal done with Jackson that will make everyone happy, although nothing is certain until the contract is signed.