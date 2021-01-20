John Harbaugh “totally certain” Ravens will sign Lamar Jackson to long-term deal

Jacksonville Jaguars v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed his third NFL season, which makes him eligible to sign a new contract with the team. Coach John Harbaugh has no doubt that will happen.

But Harbaugh isn’t sure when it will happen. He said today that he and General Manager Eric DeCosta have discussed Jackson’s long-term future in Baltimore and they’re on the same page about it, but there’s still work to do to get it done.

“Eric and I have talked about that and other contracts, so I’m very confident that Eric and those guys will do a great job,” Harbaugh said. “Absolutely, we want Lamar to sign a long-term deal and be with us. I’m totally certain that’s going to happen. When it happens, that’s the details. That’s what we’ve got to figure out.”

Last year two quarterbacks heading into their fourth seasons, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, signed long-term deals. Mahomes’ deal, despite its eye-popping half-billion-dollar price tag, was a great one for the Chiefs, as it locked in a generational talent for the rest of his prime. Watson’s deal is one that he may already regret signing, as he and the team are decidedly not on the same page about the direction of the franchise.

The Ravens are optimistic they can get a deal done with Jackson that will make everyone happy, although nothing is certain until the contract is signed.

36 responses to "John Harbaugh "totally certain" Ravens will sign Lamar Jackson to long-term deal

  1. The Ravens didn’t want to extend Flacco going into 2012 with six playoff wins. So now they’ll extend Lamar this offseason with 1 playoff win. Bisciotti continues to be on cruise control since 2014 and the media keeps giving him, Harbaugh and my Ravens a pass for abandoning their desire to win championships

  4. The GM is in a tough spot. If you sign him you doom the franchise with a subpar passer for years but if you let him walk or trade him you will upset his supporters.

  5. Best not to do a long term deal. If Lamar can’t run, he no good. He be out of the league within 3 years.

  6. Yikes…..Misssssstake !!!
    He’s a tremendous athlete and seems like a great young man, but not a QB.

    But please do.

    Signed, The AFC North

  7. It’s gonna be a 7yr 765 billion dollar contract and 700 billion will be fully guaranteed at signing

  9. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Lamar is great, it’s hard to go deep on playoff runs. He will get over the hump at some point. Ravens are lucky to have Harbaugh and Lamar.

  10. The Ravens are in a difficult situation. They have a young QB that just won MVP in his first 3 seasons. At the same time he has already hit his ceiling and has been a below average passer with bad accuracy. Extending him would be a bad decision. But they are literally between a rock and a hard place.

  12. zibet says:
    January 20, 2021 at 11:41 am
    As a Steelers’ fan, I agree with the gist of what you’re saying, and I could also apply the same sentiment to the Steelers front office. All of the regular season wins look great on paper but, let’s face it, when you have the talent in place to win a championship here and there, you need to seal the deal occasionally. Not get bounced out of the playoffs in round one or two. To me, a lot of that is on the coaches (game planning) and front office guys. Especially when it continually happens.

  13. Baltimore made a mistake signing Flacco to the post Super Bowl mega deal.

    If they sign Jackson to anything similar, it’ll be obvious that they learned nothing from the failed Flacco experiment.

  14. It’s scary how similar Lamar is to Michael Vick on the field. When teams bottle up his run game he isn’t a good enough passer to beat good teams. Signing Jackson to a long term, big extension is a disaster waiting to happen.

  16. Regardless of his athletic ability, there is a scary factor that might not be present with a top pocket passer.

  18. One knee orankle injury away from being a back-up. (ask RG3)
    Yes, everyone can get injured, but if you’re running all the time, someone will take you out. Just say’n. Won’t work in the NFL. Yes, running QB-s work in the NFL but only if they can pass. Please sign him to long term deal. –AFC North

  21. Get a new passing coordinator or fire Roman. If Lamar still has trouble in a new passing scheme/system that’s actually competent and we have a true #1 receiver, then it’s time to part ways. .

  23. Elite quarterbacks are more dangerous the longer they hold the ball in the pocket. Aaron Rodgers for example. The opposite is true for Lamar Jackson.

  25. I think I would wait and see what he does in this 4th season. I can’t help but see him as Kaepernick 2.0, a talented athlete but not a starting QB in the NFL. After defensive coordinators learned to plan against him, his success decreased dramatically.

  26. I don’t think they should sign him until after next season. Give him the off-season to work more on his passing game and install game plans that focus more on passing with running as a second thought. A decent WR may help too. Josh Allen took off when the Bills added Beasley and Diggs and focused him more on passing.

  28. Maybe he’ll break through from 25-30 to be better than an average passer. Maybe he won’t. What is certain though—it’s inevitable—is that he’ll lose a step or two and that’s regardless if he gets injured or not running around out there. It’s why running backs generally decline after 3 years and why Tom Brady and his “pliability” are still going to championship games at 43. Even Mahomes looked like Tyson trying to get up after the Buster Douglas beating the other day. Why? QB running in open space. Not good for career longevity. Things happen.

    If the passing acumen with Lamar doesn’t increase, you’re looking at some good but not great Ravens seasons in the future, and then a Cam Newton-like disappearance.

  29. Ricardo Cabesa says:
    January 20, 2021 at 11:43 am
    It’s Greg Roman they need to get rid of. He’s a QB career killer.
    He built an offense that makes a RB look like a franchise QB, he should get a raise.

  33. “If they sign Jackson to anything similar, it’ll be obvious that they learned nothing from the failed Flacco experiment.”

    Well, RG3 is still available as a inexpensive option.

    Yea, that’s what I thought. Be careful what you ask for.

  35. I think sometimes people forget how young Jackson still is (Darnold, too). I wouldn’t write him off as a top QB just yet. Last season, it seemed like he was getting much better as a passer. But this year, it looked like he regressed a bit.

    No offseason and having covid didn’t help. Still, he needs to improve. Giving up on him now, when he obviously wins you games, seems foolish. But I’d want to see more development as a passer before signing him to a long-term deal. Oh, and get him a decent WR as well.

  36. The ravens are about to give a running back a quarterbacks contract. He is who he is at this point in his career, despite of what the media tries to tell you. Good luck with that.

