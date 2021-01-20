Josh Allen: We’re not going to change who we are

Getty Images

When you play Kansas City, there’s pressure to score.

Obviously the only way to beat a team is to have more points at the end of the game. But the Chiefs have a proven ability to score in a variety of ways under head coach Andy Reid, especially with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

But Buffalo actually finished ahead of Kansas City in scoring this season. The Bills scored 31.3 points per game, while the Chiefs scored 29.6.

“The pressure is, to win the game you’ve got to score more than them,” quarterback Josh Allen said in his Wednesday press conference. “They do such a good job of moving the ball and scoring — it could be two plays over the top. Or it could be a 15-play drive where Patrick’s just finding his outlets and they’re using their RPOs. I’ve watched enough games of him this year, just as a spectator at home on the couch, when they’re playing on Sunday night or Monday night, whatever the case is. They play really good football.”

But that doesn’t mean the Bills need to do anything out of the ordinary to defeat Kansas City on Sunday.

“We’re not going to change who we are,” Allen said. “It’s obviously the biggest game because it’s the next one. But we understand that we don’t have to be anyone different than who we are. If we can go out there and execute and play the game the right way and trust each other and play complimentary football, odds are the results are going to be pretty good.”