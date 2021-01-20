Larry Ogunjobi waiting to see what free agency will bring

Getty Images

The Browns made Larry Ogunjobi a third-round choice in 2017. The defensive tackle became a valuable member of the team the past four years.

But his future could lie elsewhere.

Ogunjobi is scheduled to become a free agent in March, and with depth at the position and a lowered salary cap, the Browns might not have room to re-sign Ogunjobi. The versatile Ogunjobi, who has played both the under tackle and the nose, is keeping his options open, waiting to see what’s ahead.

“When I go into training this offseason, just kind of figure out what fits bests for me and then obviously when you get into March, you figure out where the team wants you as, what they see you as and what role they want you to play here or somewhere else,” Ogunjobi said, via Dan Labbe of cleveland.com.

The Browns, even without Ogunjobi, have options at the position: Sheldon Richardson has a year remaining on his contract; they drafted Jordan Elliott in the third round in 2020, and he played 16 games with one start; and they expect Andrew Billings to return to the team after he opted out of the 2020 season.

But, if it’s not the Browns, some team will want Ogunjobi, who has 180 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in his career.