Lions announce hiring of Dan Campbell as head coach

Getty Images

The Lions have announced the hiring of Dan Campbell as head coach on Wednesday morning.

Campbell enters the job after five seasons with the Saints as assistant head coach and tight ends coach.

“This is an exciting day for our organization as we introduce Dan Campbell as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions,” Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. “With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigors of professional football and what it takes to be successful. He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves.”

Detroit has brought in Campbell after hiring Brad Holmes as General Manager last week. Campbell reportedly has a six-year contract.

“Dan’s passion for this opportunity was evident throughout our interview process,” Lions president Ron Wood said in a statement. “When we began the search for a head coach, it was imperative that we find the right leader who values our commitment to building a winning culture based on organizational alignment and collaboration. The leadership Dan has exemplified throughout his football career has prepared him for this next step, and we are excited to support him as our new head coach.”