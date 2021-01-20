Lions have agreed to six-year deal with Dan Campbell

Getty Images

The Lions reportedly settled on Dan Campbell as their new head coach late last week and things are moving closer to becoming official in Detroit.

According to multiple reports, Campbell has agreed to terms with the Lions. He is set to sign a six-year deal with the organization.

Campbell spent the last five seasons as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Saints. He has head coaching experience in the NFL after serving as the interim head coach for the Dolphins after they fired Joe Philbin during the 2015 season. The Dolphins went 5-7 with Campbell at the helm.

Reports indicate that Aaron Glenn will follow Campbell from New Orleans to be the defensive coordinator in Detroit. Campbell will now start filling out the rest of his staff and begin work with new General Manager Brad Holmes on reshaping the roster after three straight losing seasons.