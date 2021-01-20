Lions interview James Urban for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Lions officially hired Dan Campbell as their new head coach on Wednesday and they also began working on his offensive staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team interviewed Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban for their offensive coordinator position. He is the first known candidate for the role.

Urban has been in his current job for the last three seasons and the move from working with Lamar Jackson to Matthew Stafford would mean a big change in styles. He was the wide receivers coach under Marvin Lewis with the Bengals from 2011-2017 and he was on Andy Reid’s staff with the Eagles from 2004-2010.

Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn is expected to be the defensive coordinator in Detroit.