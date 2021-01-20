Matt LaFleur: I know firsthand how Tom Brady can lead his team to a comeback

Getty Images

Everyone knows how good Tom Brady can be in late-game, comeback situations.

But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has experienced it firsthand.

The Patriots coming back from down 28-3 against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI is something LaFleur and Atlanta fans would probably like to forget. LaFleur was then the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach.

But as LaFleur and the Packers get ready to face Brady and the Buccaneers this Sunday, LaFleur knows how important it is to stay aggressive against the QB.

“We are fully aware of just how dangerous and how explosive this football team can be,” LaFleur told reporters in his Wednesday press conference. “Tom’s been doing it a long time, leading his teams back. I mentioned, I was part of that Super Bowl where they came back. So the mentality is one play at a time, that’s how we always take it. But you can’t relax — especially when you get against great teams. You can’t relax for one second. You can’t take anything for granted. And you’ve got to continue to have the mindset that the score is 0-0 regardless of whatever the score may be.”