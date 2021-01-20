Odell Beckham Jr.: It was a bittersweet season being on the outside looking in

Getty Images

The Browns reached the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and won a playoff game for the first time since 1994.

But Odell Beckham Jr. missed the majority of the year after suffering a torn ACL in Week 7.

Beckahm’s head coach and General Manager have both expressed positive feelings about the wide receiver this week. Beckham himself hasn’t held a formal press conference in months, but he did let his feelings be known in a Wednesday afternoon Instagram post.

“It was a bittersweet season being on the outside looking in when all I wanted was to be in it with the team,” Beckham said in the post. “I had to put my pride aside and just watch it unfold. I’m proud and inspired by this squads growth and effort this year.”

Beckham had 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns before suffering the season-ending injury early in the game against the Bengals.