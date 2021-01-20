Offensive line coach James Campen won’t return to Chargers

Getty Images

After just one season with the Los Angeles Chargers, offensive line coach James Campen in back in search of a new job. Campen will not remain with the Chargers under new head coach Brandon Staley, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

It will be the third straight year Campen has moved on to a new team after spending 15 years as a staple with the Green Bay Packers coaching staff. He left the Packers to become assistant head coach/offensive line coach on Freddie Kitchens’ staff with the Cleveland Browns. After that one-year odyssey, Campen joined the Chargers last offseason under head coach Anthony Lynn. With Lynn being let go after this season, Campen is again in search of a new landing spot.

Campen was the offensive line coach in Green Bay as David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley rounded into form as two of the best at their positions in the league. He began his coaching career with the Packers in 2004 as an offensive line assistant and quality control coach. He became the head line coach in 2007 and stayed in the role for the remainder of his tenure with Green Bay,

Campen also had an eight-year playing career from 1986-1993 with the New Orleans Saints and Packers.