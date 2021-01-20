Panthers hiring Sean Ryan as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Panthers lost quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz from their coaching staff when he became LSU’s offensive coordinator, but they’ve found a replacement.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was the first to report that Sean Ryan will be joining Matt Rhule’s staff. Ryan and Rhule were both assistants on the Giants coaching staff in 2012.

Ryan remained with the Giants until 2015 and then moved on to the Texans. He spent a season as their wide receivers coach and two seasons as their quarterbacks coach before becoming the Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2019.

Ryan’s two seasons as the Texans’ quarterbacks coach were Deshaun Watson‘s first two NFL seasons and that connection is one that might draw some attention should Watson start pushing for a trade out of Houston.