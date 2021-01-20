Philip Rivers: “The next chapter begins”

Getty Images

Former Chargers and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has issued a statement regarding his decision to retire.

“Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day,” Rivers said. “It is St. Sebastian’s Feast day, the day I played in the AFC Championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I’m announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL.

“I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season.

“Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person.

“Thanks to the support staff.

“I appreciate the opposing defenses making it challenging physically and mentally every week . . . I also enjoyed the banter.

“I appreciate the referees for putting up with all my fussing. I think I was right most of the time dadgummit!

“Thanks to the fans in San Diego and around the nation that both cheered and booed.

“Special thanks to my teammates. Without a doubt my favorite part of the game, being a teammate. Thank you for being mine.

“Lastly, thank you to my wife and best friend Tiffany, and our children Halle, Caroline, Grace, Gunner, Sarah, Peter, Rebecca, Clare, and Anna. Could not have don’t it without y’all’s unwavering support.

“As my playing career comes to an end, the next chapter begins.”

The next chapter will include coaching high-school football. It also could include serving as a commentator for NFL football games. The latter will likely include a significant annual salary, making it an offer that Rivers will have a difficult time refusing.