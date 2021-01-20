Report: Eagles denied request by Lions to interview special teams coordinator Dave Fipp

USA TODAY Sports

As the Detroit Lions seek to build a coaching staff for new head coach Dan Campbell, they had a road block thrown in their way regarding one potential candidate.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Philadelphia Eagles denied a request from the Lions to interview special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.

While Doug Pederson was fired as head coach of the Eagles, the remaining assistants currently are still under contract with the team. Fipp just finished his eighth seasons with the Eagles. He and Campbell previously served together on the coaching staff of the Miami Dolphins in 2011-12 under head coaches Tony Sparano and Joe Philbin. Fipp left to join the Eagles staff in 2013.

The Eagles may reconsider their decision to let speak with the Lions if their new head coach decides he wants a different coach to serve in the role on his staff in Philadelphia. But until that happens, the Lions will have to look elsewhere for their next special teams coach.