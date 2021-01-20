Report: Keith Butler gets one-year contract to return to Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers have agreed to a one-year contract with Keith Butler, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Butler’s contract was scheduled to expire next month.

A recent report suggested Butler, 64, was planning to go year to year, which is what he has done.

Butler does not call the defensive signals. Head coach Mike Tomlin handles those duties.

The Steelers have made changes to their coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner not having his contract renewed. Offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley also won’t get new contracts for the 2021 season.