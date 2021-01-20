Report: Martin Mayhew joining Washington’s front office

Getty Images

Martin Mayhew will not be the General Manager of the Washington Football Team, but he will reportedly be joining the organization.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mayhew will be leaving his position as the 49ers vice president of player personnel and taking a job in Washington. His title is to be determined, but he will be a “high-ranking executive” with the team.

Mayhew had interviewed for the General Manager opening before the team hired Marty Hurney to fill the position this week.

Mayhew played four seasons as a defensive back with Washington and went to law school after the end of his playing carreer. He began working in the Lions’ personnel department in 2001 and was their General Manager from 2008-2015.