Report: Packers are expected to bring back Tramon Williams

Getty Images

Cornerback Tramon Williams has had two tours with the Packers. Could a third be in his future?

Williams flew to Green Bay on a private jet Wednesday for a workout, and Tom Silverstein of packersnews.com reports if everything goes as planned, the Packers are expected to sign him to either their practice squad or 53-player roster.

The Ravens waived Williams on Monday, and he cleared waivers Tuesday.

Williams played 12 snaps on defense against the Bills on Saturday.

He spent 2007-14 with the Packers before returning in 2018-19. Williams was the team’s starting nickel corner last season when he played 73 percent of the defensive snaps.

Williams was out of football until signing with the Ravens on Nov. 10. He played seven games during the regular season, logging 191 snaps.

The Packers made other moves Wednesday, designating inside linebacker James Burgess (hamstring), cornerback Kabion Ento (foot) and cornerback Parry Nickerson (hamstring) to return from injured reserve. That allows the players to begin practicing with the team with a potential return to the roster this season.