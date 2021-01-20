Report: Seahawks are expected to interview Kirby Wilson for offensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

Pete Carroll said he wants Seattle to run the ball better in 2021. Now the Seahawks are taking a look at a longtime running backs coach to potentially become their offensive coordinator.

Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson is expected to interview for Seattle’s vacancy at OC, according to NFL media’s Ian Rapoport.

Wilson, 59, has been with the Raiders since 2019. He’s worked in the league dating back to 1997, when he was the Patriots running backs coach. Wilson has since been with Washington, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, and Cleveland.

According to Rapoport, Wilson last interviewed for an offensive coordinator job in 2014.

The Seahawks are also reportedly looking at Anthony Lynn and Doug Pederson for their vacant offensive coordinator position — though Pederson said he’s leaning toward taking the year off from coaching. Seattle fired Brian Schottenheimer on Jan. 12.