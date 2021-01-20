Report: Steelers interviewing Hank Fraley for OL job

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are interviewing Hank Fraley for their vacant offensive line coach job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Steelers are not renewing the contract of offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett.

Fraley, 43, held the same job with the Lions last season.

Fraley, who played 10 NFL seasons, started his NFL coaching career as assistant offensive line coach with the Vikings from 2014-16. After one season at UCLA in 2017, Fraley returned to the NFL as the Lions’ assistant offensive line coach in 2018-19 under Jeff Davidson before Davidson left the game.

Fraley originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers out of Robert Morris. He never played a down with Pittsburgh, though.