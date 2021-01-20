Stefon Diggs limited, Cole Beasley not listed on Wednesday injury report

Getty Images

The Bills are getting healthier as they advance to the AFC Championship Game.

While wide receiver Stefon Diggs (oblique) was still limited, fellow wideout Cole Beasley is no longer listed on the injury report. He had been dealing with a knee injury.

Diggs has still played — and played well — over the last few weeks. In two postseason games, he’s caught 14 passes for 234 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) and wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (ankle) was limited, as was Jake Fromm as the quarantining quarterback.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), and kicker Tyler Bass (hand) were all full.