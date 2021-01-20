Ticket prices for conference championship games are going way up

Getty Images

Supply. Demand.

The pandemic has made the supply low. The quality of the games has made the demand high. The end result, as explained by Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, becomes a surging secondary market for tickets to Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship games.

In Kansas City, where 17,000 fans will attend the Bills-Chiefs game, the average price sits at $1,332 with a minimum number of $882. Three years ago, the Jaguars-Patriots game in New England set an all-time record with an average ticket price of $1,014 and a floor of $677.

The Buccaneers-Packers game could beat that easily, giving new meaning to “Bay of Pigs.”

“They might blow the Kansas City numbers out,” an unnamed broker told Robinson. (It’s unclear why the broker was unnamed, but what the hey?)

These developments suggest that the price tag for Super Bowl tickets will skyrocket higher than that. A final number of attendees for the league championship game in Tampa Bay has yet to be announced.