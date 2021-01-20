“Very light practice” coming for Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday

Getty Images

With four days to go until the AFC Championship, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains on track to play.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mahomes will have “a very light practice” on Wednesday while in the concussion protocol. He could be listed as limited in practice or as not practicing at all.

Rapoport adds that Mahomes has “no symptoms,” three days after being placed in the protocol.

The other issue is the toe problem, which clearly affected Mahomes before he exited in the third quarter of the divisional round win over Cleveland.

Given the concussion and the toe injury, it’s fair to wonder whether the Chiefs will curtail Mahomes’ running on Sunday. It’s also fair to wonder whether Mahomes will think twice before taking off with the ball.