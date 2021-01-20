Washington Football Team closes facility after multiple positive tests

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team’s season is over, but concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks are not.

Washington announced today that it will keep its facility closed as a result of multiple positive tests within the organization.

“Earlier this week we became aware that members of our organization tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “These individuals have now quarantined. All other players and staff who remain in the area continue to follow the testing cadence and guidelines under the offseason protocols. Out of an abundance of caution, however, we chose to close the Inova Sports Performance Center for several days and have the staff work from home.”

The team has not revealed the names of any of the people who tested positive. Although Washington’s season is over, work is done at team facilities year-round. NFL teams are still expected to follow COVID-19 safety protocols during the offseason, and that includes working remotely if there’s reason to believe there’s a risk of infection at the team’s headquarters.