What’s next for the Colts at quarterback?

The Colts had planned to meet with quarterback Philip Rivers in roughly a month. They won’t need to.

Rivers has decided to retire, and the Colts now need to make a decision about the quarterback position.

Jacoby Brissett, the 2019 starter after Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired, becomes a free agent in March. The Colts have roughly two months to exclusively negotiate with him before he lands on the open market, able to sign with any team he chooses.

The Colts could draft someone, they could sign an impending free agent, or they could trade from someone. When it seemed that the Eagles were ready to move on from Carson Wentz, the Colts became a potential destination. Now that the Eagles seem to be intent on keeping Wentz, the Colts will have to look elsewhere.

If a reunion between Colts coach Frank Reich, the former Philadelphia offensive coordinator, and Wentz won’t work, Nick Foles becomes an option, potentially as a backup. At starter, the Colts have a blank slate — and that can be good or it can be bad.

One thing that remains highly unlikely: Luck deciding to return from retirement. Beyond that, the identity of the team’s 2021 starter is wide open.