Which teams would, should, could be interested in Deshaun Watson?

Getty Images

When attempting to list the teams that should or would or could be interested in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, it’s arguably easier to list the teams that shouldn’t or wouldn’t or couldn’t be. On today’s PFT Live, Chris Simms and I tried to do both.

The end result was a lengthy discussion that came up with a list of teams to watch.

Watson has plenty of power in this regard, if the Texans decide to trade him. The no-trade clause allows Watson to veto teams like Elaine vetoing new first names for Joel Rifkin. Thus, where Watson is willing to play becomes a key first step in the process.

Plenty of other challenges will remain, even after getting a list of preferred prospective Watson teams. The Texans will want and deserve fair value. The team that trades for Watson won’t want to mortgage the future, Herschel Walker-style. And Watson won’t want to go from one 4-12 team to another team that can’t avoid a similar fate because of everything it gave up to get him.

While discussing the possibilities, Simms and I tripped over another possibility: A three-team trade. That could happen if the team that Watson wants and that wants Watson has a quarterback the Texans don’t want (e.g., Derek Carr). The team that gets Watson would trade its current starter to a new team, and that team would then add draft capital to the pile that ultimately flows to the Texans.

However it plays out, it won’t be easy. But if Watson truly wants out and doesn’t relent and the Texans opt not to take a “play for us or play for no one” hard line with Watson, it’s a puzzle that will have to be solved — and the sooner the better.