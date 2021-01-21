49ers re-sign exclusive rights free agent Ken Webster

Getty Images

The 49ers announced Thursday that they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent Ken Webster to a one-year deal.

The cornerback originally joined the 49ers from the Dolphins’ practice squad Sept. 16. He played nine games with the 49ers and made four tackles and a forced fumble on special teams.

The Patriots drafted Webster in the seventh round in 2019.

New England waived him out of training camp his rookie season, and the Dolphins claimed Webster off waivers. He appeared in eight games with five starts with Miami and registered 19 tackles and one pass defensed.

The Dolphins waived Webster before the start of the 2020 season, and he joined their practice squad a day later.