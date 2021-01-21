AJ Dillon, Jamaal Williams remain limited at Packers practice

Getty Images

The Packers’ Thursday injury report looks a lot like the one they turned in on Wednesday, including the participation levels of two of the team’s running backs.

AJ Dillon (quad) and Jamaal Williams (ankle) were limited participants for the second straight day. Friday will be the day for injury designations, but their ability to practice this week is a sign that they’re likely to be in the lineup against the Buccaneers.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) was responsible for one change on the report. He did not practice after being limited on Wednesday, but that follows the same path to playing on Sunday that he’s followed in recent weeks. Safety Will Redmond (knee) was limited on Thursday after a full practice to kick off the week.

Linebacker Krys Barnes (thumb), kicker Mason Crosby (shoulder), defensive end Kingsley Keke (concussion), wide receiver Allen Lazard (wrist, back), linebacker Za'Darius Smith (thumb), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee, ankle), and right tackle Rick Wagner (knee) were all limited participants.