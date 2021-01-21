Alabama center Landon Dickerson declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

First-team All-American center Landon Dickerson has declared for the NFL Draft after winning a National Championship earlier this month at the University of Alabama.

“I have decided to continue chasing my dreams of being a professional athlete,” Dickerson wrote in a message posted to his Twitter account. “It has been a lifelong dream that I have had the opportunity to pursue up to this point. I will forever be thankful for my time here. The University of Alabama will always be a part of me, and I will be a part of it.”

Dickerson couldn’t play in the title game against Ohio State outside of a handful of kneel downs at the end of the game due to a torn ACL sustained in the SEC Championship against Florida. Dickerson was named a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC and earned the Rimington Award as the national top college center.

Dickerson played the last two seasons for Alabama after joining the program as a graduate transfer from Florida State. He started games at both center and guard for Alabama over the past two seasons with all 11 starts this year coming at center.