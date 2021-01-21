Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes took the majority of snaps in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

There was more positive news out of Kansas City on the Patrick Mahomes front Thursday afternoon.

Head coach Andy Reid said the quarterback was able to take the majority of snaps in the day’s practice as Mahomes works his way through the concussion protocol.

“Pat looked good out there,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “He’s moving around well. He feels good. It’s just important we follow the protocol, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Mahomes was seen on the field during the portion of Chiefs practice open to media on Thursday. He was officially a limited participant in Wednesday’s session.