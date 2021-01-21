Andy Reid: Sean McDermott deserves to be coach of the year

Getty Images

Andy Reid thinks he’ll be matching wits with the coach of the year when the Chiefs face the Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Reid said Bills coach Sean McDermott deserves to win the NFL’s coach of the year award for his work in Buffalo this season.

“Look forward to the challenge of playing the Bills. Good football team, well coached. Sean’s done a tremendous job there. He’s got really good coordinators, head-coach caliber coordinators there. They’re just a very good football team,” Reid said, via USA Today. “It’s tremendous. He deserves to be coach of the year. He’s really done a nice job with that whole program.”

Reid gave McDermott his start in the NFL; McDermott spent his first decade as an assistant coach under Reid in Philadelphia. Now they both are at the top of the profession, coaching against each other for a trip to the Super Bowl.