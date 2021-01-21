Bengals will undergo uniform makeover this spring

Getty Images

The Bengals announced Thursday they will wear new uniforms beginning in the 2021 season.

They will unveil the new unis sometime this spring.

The Bengals haven’t undergone a major change since adding stripes before the 1981 season. They have had a handful of tweaks since, including color scheme changes.

The Bengals are not changing their helmets, Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19 reports.

Bengals fans likely don’t care what their team wears as long as they win. Cincinnati has not won a playoff game since 1990 against the Houston Oilers.