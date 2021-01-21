Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown will be a game-time decision

Getty Images

Antonio Brown was not at the portion of practice open to media on Thursday due to his knee injury that’s considered day-to-day.

After the session, Bruce Arians said the wide receiver will be a game-time decision for the NFC Championship Game. Arians added Brown won’t necessarily need to practice in order to play.

“He’s a veteran, he knows what he’s doing,” Arians said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Brown caught a pair of passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in the playoff win over Washington, also taking a 22-yard carry. He had one catch on three targets for 10 yards against the Saints last week.