Chargers coach Brandon Staley eager to build an offense for Justin Herbert

Getty Images

New Chargers head coach Brandon Staley says he’s eager to build an offense that revolves around quarterback Justin Herbert.

“My vision for the offense really fits Justin and what he can do well,” Staley said. “Creating a system for Justin and uniquely shaping it for his skill set, because he is unlike anybody in the NFL.”

The 38-year-old Staley has coached only on the defensive side of the ball in his career as an NFL assistant, but he played quarterback in college at Dayton and said he still considers himself an offensive coach.

“That’s what I was so excited about, to convey in this process, was my offensive vision, because I do consider myself an offensive coach,” Staley said. “I’ve had some great teachers who have taught me a lot of offensive football.”

Many new head coaches have to hope their teams can sign or draft a franchise quarterback, but Staley is walking into a situation where he has a young quarterback in place coming off an excellent rookie season. The most important piece is in place for Staley.