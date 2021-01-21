Chargers to interview Jonathan Gannon for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon has landed another interview for a defensive coordinator position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gannon will interview with the Chargers for that key spot on new head coach Brandon Staley’s staff. Gannon has also interviewed with the Bears.

Gannon joined the Colts in 2018 and helped put together a defensive unit that finished 10th in points against while heading to the playoffs during the 2020 season. He’s also coached for the Vikings, Titans, and Falcons over the course of his career. In addition to those jobs, Gannon had a stint as a scout for the Rams.

A report on Thursday indicates the Chargers intend to hire Joe Barry as defensive passing game coordinator/linebackers. Broncos defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill is reportedly a coordinator candidate as well.